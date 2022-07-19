Lil Uzi Vert Releases Two New Songs Ahead Of Their New EP

"I KNOW" appears to be the latest offering off their upcoming Red & White EP, which was announced last week along with the interesting cover art. According to Genius, Uzi's latest joint, which was previously known as "Neck On Froze," was previewed on Instagram back in 2017 and was originally intended to appear on their Luv Is Rage 2 album. The song didn't make it to the final version, but now fans are hearing it in full for the first time.



Over the weekend, Uzi dropped another song that might show up on the EP called "Space Cadet." So far, both songs have been exclusively released on Soundcloud. The Red & White EP, which is meant to be a prelude to their upcoming P!NK tape, will be Uzi's first project since they delivered Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future and their solo works Eternal Atake and LUV vs. the World 2 in 2020. As of this report, the EP does not have a confirmed release date just yet.



Listen to Lil Uzi Vert's new songs below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE