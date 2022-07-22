Megan Thee Stallion & Future Team Up For New Song 'Pressurelicious'

"Pressurelicious" comes three months after she dropped her song "Plan B" following her eye-popping Coachella performance. Prior to that, the Grammy award-winning rapper served up her joint effort with Dua Lipa "Sweetest Pie" and joined forces with Shenseea for "Lick." The arrival of her new song could mean that Meg's upcoming album is complete. Back in May, she informed her fans that her next LP is "95% done." Fans haven't heard much else about the project since then, but her new song is a sign of more good news to come.



"Actually, probably like 95% done with my new album," Meg said. "I want to tease that for the Hotties. I haven't told them nothing about my album."



The song also arrives a day after Future dropped off his new music video for "Love You Better" off his album I NEVER LIKED YOU. Listen to the World Premiere of Megan Thee Stallion's new single "Pressurelicious" featuring Future below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

