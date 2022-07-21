Watch: Future Wallows In Sadness After Losing The Love Of His Life

“You tellin’ me you fallin’ out of love with me/Hope you can find someone to love you better than I did,” Future croons in the video.



The love-torn visuals for "Love You Better" come not long after Future delivered the humbling video "Holy Ghost," which was filmed in Little Havana in Miami, and "Puffin On Zooties." Prior to that, the Freebandz founder also dropped off the stunning film for "Wait For U" that showed us how Future and Drake would thrive during medieval times. All the videos come in support of his ninth studio album I NEVER LIKED YOU, which has already reached certified gold status.



Future's not done pushing his new album to new heights. He's set to headline day two of Rolling Loud in Miami this weekend and in New York in September where he'll most likely perform most of the songs off the album and more. Watch the official video for "Love You Better" below.

