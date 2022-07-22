Missouri Hiker Dies Attempting Social Media Challenge In South Dakota

A Missouri man hiking on an unmarked trail in southwestern South Dakota died Wednesday when he and another hiker ran out of water, according to CBS News. The man was attempting a social media challenge.

22-year-old Maxwell Right of St. Louis was hiking in Badlands National Park when he collapsed and died, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. They suspect he died of dehydration and exposure. Another man, a 21-year-old who is also from Missouri, was hiking with Right. He was flown to Rapid City hospital and placed under observation for exposure and dehydration. The weather in the park had approached 100 degrees most of the week.

Pennington County had put out multiple warnings to be prepared for the elements and to stay on marked trails, according to Sherrif's office spokeswoman Helene Duhamel. She also said she didn't know the exact details of the challenge, and would rather not advertise it.

"We've said many times, you have to have enough water, water, water," Duhamel said. "But I don't think people understand and they underestimate the heat, especially in the Badlands."

July is the hottest month of the year in Badlands National Park, according to Weather Spark, with an average high of 90 degrees.