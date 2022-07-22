Ohio TikToker Goes Missing After Posting Video Stranded In Kentucky

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 22, 2022

An Ohio Tiktoker's family has filed a missing person's report after the 20-year-old posted a video saying she was stranded in Kentucky, according to NBC 4.

Georjilyn Hayes has been missing since July 12, according to her mother Brenda. She first thought her daughter was in Columbus and then in Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjilyn, who has over 10,000 followers on TikTok, posted a video on the social media platform saying she was stranded in Kentucky.

Trying to help Georjilyn, Brenda sent her daughter money through CashApp. She said someone collected it, but that the person wasn't in the same time zone. “I sent it at 9:51 p.m. and it was collected at 6:51 p.m.,” Brenda said.

Since then, friends and family have been messaging the person who has Georjilyn's TikTok account and cell phone, asking them questions that Georjilyn would know —But they've been receiving the wrong replies. Brenda also noted that a girl has been answering Georjilyn's phone, but that it's not her daughter. In addition, she said the voicemail had changed to a person named Cory. “People have reached out through her social media and they get blocked,” Brenda added.

According to NBC 4, "If anyone has seen Georjlyn, they can call Kentucky’s State Highway Patrol Post 7, 859-428-1212. They can also call the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office’s main number at 740-622-2411. Deputy Brian Noe is handling the case."

