A highly poisonous plant has been spotted in Texas and officials say it's growing in an area where residents can accidentally come into contact with it.

The water hemlock plant has been found growing around White Rock Lake in Dallas, according to WFAA. It looks harmless — a small round cluster of white flowers — but the water hemlock plant packs a punch that's "highly toxic" and affects the central nervous system typically by ingesting it, although a reaction is possible via skin contact.

The Dallas Parks and Recreation department said it would conduct an "emergency pesticide application" Friday (July 22) around White Rock Lake to eliminate the plant, which should dry up. The killed roots would "neutralize any toxicity and threat to human health."

"The public is advised to keep away from this plant if discovered growing at the park and immediately contact a Poison Control Center if exposed," the parks department said.