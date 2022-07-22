Popular Brunch Spot Opening Second Location In San Antonio

One popular brunch spot is opening a second location in San Antonio. My San Antonio reported that Comfort Cafe is extending its beloved eatery to a historic downtown building.

Confort Cafe is so loved that Yelp even named it the top brunch spot in the US.

Owners Rosie and Teri Lopez told My San Antonio that the new restaurant will be at the Heidgen House, which is just a few blocks away from the Alamo. According to the owners, the landlord of the property was enamored by the cafe's menu and "charity-charged concept." That's when she offered them a space at 121 Star Street for a food truck.

Teri said, "The stars aligned. This location has a courtyard and inside dining."

The full-scale restaurant will focus on weekend operations and the truck will be open during the week.

The food truck will follow the same base model that the restaurant does, with money benefitting a community of recovering addicts through the Serenity Star recovery program.

The goal of the food truck, according to its owners, is to reach more people who need assistance.