Texas Dad Goes Viral For His 90s Rap Parody Skills

By Ginny Reese

July 22, 2022

One Texas dad is going viral for his sick rapping skills. My San Antonio reported that Reuben Escobedo downloaded TikTok just to check it out, but he didn't think he would ever go viral.

Since going viral, Escobedo has been noticed by Hip Hop group Salt-N-Pepa along with comedian and TV host Steve Harvey.

His videos have racked up more than 232,000 followers and over 2.6 million likes. Click here to check out Escobedo's TikTok page. The raps are parodies of popular 90s rap songs, usually silly and goofy. Some outline the woes of growing older, while others are about mundane adulting tasks.

One of his viral raps outlines his "over 40 drama." The lyrics begin, "With so much drama since I turned 40, like waking up at night 'cause I have to pee and now each day I live with my stomach jacked up like I ate 1000 laxatives."

Check it out below:

