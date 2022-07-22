This Is Colorado's Signature Dish

America is the origin of many wonderful dishes and delights, from common eats like brownies and tater tots to regional specialties like Philly cheesesteak and deep dish pizza.

With that said, there are plenty of ingredients and recipes that represent a certain state. Far &Wide got curious and found every state's signature dish. The list includes condiments, iconic foods, desserts, and some strange creations. You can't find some of these dishes anywhere else in the country, either!

The most iconic food in Colorado, according to the website, is Rocky Mountain oysters! These aren't your normal "oysters," however. Writers explain:

"Don’t be fooled by the name. Rocky Mountain oysters aren’t actually seafood at all — rather, they’re a bull calf's testicles. Sounds gross, but Coloradoans swear by the 'oysters,' which are sliced, breaded and then deep-fried to crispy-golden perfection. Some people even claim that the delicacy has an aphrodisiac effect on anyone who eats them."

If you're brave enough to try Rocky Mountain oysters, Far &Wide also recommended the best place to enjoy them: The Fort Restaurant, which is located at 19192 Hwy 8 in Morrison. Reservations are recommended!