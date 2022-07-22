This Is The Best Place To Dine By The Water In California

Enjoying your favorite foods while overlooking the ocean as the sun sets is one of the best ways to elevate any dining experience. This particular restaurant serves up divine dishes, paired with a one-of-a-kind view of the water.

According to a list compiled by California.com, the best place to dine by the water in the entire state is at Sam's Chowder House located right off of Half Moon Bay near San Francisco. This location offers a giant wrap around porch where patrons can sit outside and enjoy the cool ocean breeze while they dine. The fire pit is also a popular amenity that customers are encouraged to enjoy.

Here is what California.com had to say about Sam's Chowder House:

"You don’t need to go all the way to Maine for some good chowder or lobster. Just an hour away from San Francisco, Sam’s Chowder House is a popular destination for seafood lovers. Sink your teeth in highly acclaimed dishes while enjoying the idyllic views of Half Moon Bay from the deck or by the firepit. The Today Show even named this restaurant’s lobster roll one of the five “best sandwiches in America”. Other delicacies at this ocean-view restaurant include California king salmon with pomegranate reduction and the lobster clambake, a shellfish fan’s favorite featuring clams, mussels, and a full lobster."

For more information, visit HERE.