This Is California's Most Beautiful River

There are many beautiful rivers that flow through the Golden State. Some flow through cities and villages, while others flow through the forests and mountains surrounding national parks. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through Yosemite National Park all the way down through the San Joaquin Valley.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of California is the Merced River. This river is a total of 122 miles long. Cheapism mentioned that park visitors are able to hike and camp along the river. The water is home to a plethora of unique wildlife that cannot be found anywhere else in the state.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Merced River:

"The 122-mile Merced River is the stuff of any outdoorsy person's dreams, flowing through alpine forests and meadows, and past peaks including Yosemite National Park's iconic Half Dome. Hiking, camping, and rafting opportunities abound, and you may even catch a glimpse of the limestone salamander, a threatened species that lives nowhere else in the world."

For more information regarding the most beautiful river in each state visit HERE.