Video Shows NY Gubernatorial Candidate Zeldin Being Attacked On Stage

Republican U.S. Rep. and New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was attacked on stage by a man wielding a sharp object during a campaign event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton Thursday (July 21) night, WHEC reports.

Video shared by WHEC shows an audience member interrupt Zeldin's speech and appear to say "okay, you're done" while holding a sharp object in one hand and grabbing the candidate's arm with the other, pulling him Zeldin to the ground before being apprehended with zip-ties.

The attacker, identified as David Jackbonis, 43, of Fairport, was charged with second-degree attempted assault and released from Perinton Town Court on his own recognizance, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to NBC News.