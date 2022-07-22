Watch Billie Eilish Dance To Her Own Hit Song At Dodgers Stadium

Billie Eilish was spotted at the Thursday, July 21st, game between the Dodgers and Giants at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist was sitting in the front row with her brother and collaborator Finneas and their friends. Eilish was wearing a white Dodgers jersey and a classic Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine t-shirt underneath.

After spotting the star, the Dodgers' DJ began playing one of her biggest hits, 2019's "Bad Guy," between innings. After the game, Sports Center posted a video of Eilish dancing to her own music on social media. “A little dance cam during the half inning,” one of the announcers is heard saying in the clip. “How cool is it to dance to your own song at Dodgers Stadium?!” Another announcer agreed, “That’s pretty cool right there!”