Watch Billie Eilish Dance To Her Own Hit Song At Dodgers Stadium

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish was spotted at the Thursday, July 21st, game between the Dodgers and Giants at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist was sitting in the front row with her brother and collaborator Finneas and their friends. Eilish was wearing a white Dodgers jersey and a classic Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine t-shirt underneath.

After spotting the star, the Dodgers' DJ began playing one of her biggest hits, 2019's "Bad Guy," between innings. After the game, Sports Center posted a video of Eilish dancing to her own music on social media. “A little dance cam during the half inning,” one of the announcers is heard saying in the clip. “How cool is it to dance to your own song at Dodgers Stadium?!” Another announcer agreed, “That’s pretty cool right there!”

The outing happened on the same day Eilish surprised fans with a new EP called Guitar Songs. The project is comprised of two new songs "TV" and "The 30th." Eilish and Finneas also released a press statement about the new songs. "Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song," the singer wrote per Pitchfork. "I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.