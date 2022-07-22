Watch Billie Eilish Dance To Her Own Hit Song At Dodgers Stadium
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 22, 2022
Billie Eilish was spotted at the Thursday, July 21st, game between the Dodgers and Giants at Dodger's Stadium in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist was sitting in the front row with her brother and collaborator Finneas and their friends. Eilish was wearing a white Dodgers jersey and a classic Nine Inch Nails Pretty Hate Machine t-shirt underneath.
After spotting the star, the Dodgers' DJ began playing one of her biggest hits, 2019's "Bad Guy," between innings. After the game, Sports Center posted a video of Eilish dancing to her own music on social media. “A little dance cam during the half inning,” one of the announcers is heard saying in the clip. “How cool is it to dance to your own song at Dodgers Stadium?!” Another announcer agreed, “That’s pretty cool right there!”
Billie Eilish was dancing to her own song at Dodger Stadium 😂 💃 pic.twitter.com/OQjA6zZ7VA— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2022
The outing happened on the same day Eilish surprised fans with a new EP called Guitar Songs. The project is comprised of two new songs "TV" and "The 30th." Eilish and Finneas also released a press statement about the new songs. "Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible. So here they are!! Performing “TV” on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song," the singer wrote per Pitchfork. "I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you."