Billie Eilish Surprises Fans With Two New 'Guitar Songs'

Billie Eilish has dropped two new songs! The tracks "TV" and "The 30th" were shared by Eilish on her social media channels on Thursday, July 21st. Together the tracks make up the Guitar Songs EP, which was produced and co-written by her brother Finneas. The new songs came with lyric videos uploaded to the singer's official YouTube channel.

The first track "TV" was originally debuted by the duo during Eilish's Manchester concert in June. On the guitar-driven track, Eilish brings up the Supreme Court's recent Roe v. Wade ruling with the lyrics, “And I’ll be in denial for at least a little while/What about the plans we made?/The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial/While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”