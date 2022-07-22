Worlds Biggest Bouncy House Arrives In Chicago

Need something to distract you from the heat? This might be your best bet, or at least the bounciest! According to WGN9, The Big Bounce America has arrived in the Windy City for a weekend full of fun. The Big Bounce House America is the largest inflatable in the world. Aside from the bouncy house itself, there will be three other inflatables for bouncers to enjoy.

The inflatables include a 900-foot obstacle course that features 50 different obstacles, a giant ball pit, climbing towers, slides and more. One inflatable offers multiple sports courts, and other is space themed. The space section of the inflatable features a five-lane slide and a maze. WGN9 mentioned that the event is being held at Busse Forest Park in Elk Grove Village from July 22 to July 24. Those looking to participate in the fun can purchase tickets for unlimited jumping or individual sessions. Each jumping session is divided by age groups. Those under a certain age will not be able to bounce without an adult present. Adults are also allowed to participate in bouncing.

For those who will not be able to make it to this weekend's event, The Big Bounce America is coming back from July 29 to July 31.