This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Chicago

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Chicago? They found 2008's The Dark Knight is the most popular movie shot in the Windy City. Here's what they had to say about it:

Christopher Nolan’s 2008 hyper-serious Batman Begins follow-up, The Dark Knight, remains a turning point in culture. Along with Iron Man, which came out the same year, Nolan’s Heat homage launched a good deal of online toxic fan culture and the push for “taking franchise films seriously,” which impacted everything from the Oscars to the output of Warner Bros. and Disney in the decade-plus since. How, exactly, did he affect that change? Largely by committing to a textural realism that Tim Burton’s and Joel Schumacher’s Batman entries eschewed. The Dark Knight is set largely in Gotham proper, which Chicago's towering skyscrapers and tangled roadways helped establish as a tactile, lived-in modern cityscape.

