Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Rocking Gift He Plans To Give Kelly's Firstborn Baby

Ozzy Osbourne is excited to become a grandfather for the fifth time! During an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, the rocker spoke about his daughter Kelly Osbourne's pregnancy. Earlier this year, Kelly revealed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.

"Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it," he said, revealing that Kelly is currently six months into her pregnancy. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ozzy also revealed the cool gift he plans on giving his new grandchild when they're born.

"The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone," he said on the gift he plans to give his fifth grandkid. The 73-year-old went on to share a health update while chatting with ET. When asked how he's doing after undergoing a procedure he responded, "It's great, it's great... I like to see people, you know," he said. "That's been the hardest thing of the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"

Just last month, Sharon Osbourne revealed on The Talk UK that Ozzy was having a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life." After the spinal surgery, Ozzy thanked his fans for their words of support and said he was "now home from the hospital recuperating."

The Black Sabbath rocker has had several health issues since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease back in 2003. In a February 2020 interview, Ozzy said, "It's not a death sentence… It's a mild form of Parkinson's at the moment. I'm not shaking. The doctor told me that I probably walk by 10 people a day who have got it and don't even know they've got it. You don't get a pimple on your forehead, you just start walking a bit funny I suppose."