Questions Remain About Interstate Brink's Heist Of Millions In Gems, Gold

Questions still remain regarding a colossal heist that took place at a Flying J truck stop on Interstate 5 in California earlier this month.

A group of thieves reportedly stole millions in gems, gold and other valuables from a Brink's tractor-trailer parked in the Grapevine near Los Angeles on July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Brink's truck was returning from an exhibit hosted by the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo and headed to Pasadena with a reported 70-to 100-pound plastic containers filled with valuables.

Authorities are working to not only identify and arrest the suspects, but also determine how they managed to successfully pull off the heist, as well as just how much was stolen during the heist.

The estimated range of valuables stolen is reported to be between $10 million and $100 million and a federal law enforcement source, as well as associates with the International Gem and Jewelry Show world, confirmed the estimated total is believed to be closer to $100 million, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“We are talking multi millions here. It is a huge amount of money,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau Sgt. Michael Mileski, who added that the $10 million estimate was a base and was expected to escalate.

Two armed guards left the Brink's truck for about 27 minutes during the incident on July 11, which resulted in the team of thieves successfully bypassing the truck's locking mechanism and using the storage containers to carry out the items, according to multiple law enforcement sources who the Los Angeles Times noted were not authorized to discuss the incident.

Brandy Swanson, the director of the International Gem and Jewelry Show, told ABC 10 that between 25 and 30 bags were stolen during the heist, which is believed to have involved 18 victims.

