Selena Gomez Looks Stunning In 30th Birthday Portrait

Selena Gomez broke the internet on her 30th birthday when she revealed she was celebrating with her BFF Taylor Swift. Now, more details about her extravagant birthday bash are being revealed including a gorgeous professional portrait. All of the guests had personalized portraits hung up during the party and fans took to social media to gush over how stunning the birthday girl looked in hers.

Makeup artist Jenna Nicole posted the photo of the portrait and posted it to her Instagram Stories. The photo shows the actress/singer glowing as she laughs and reads, "Portraits of Selena's 30th Birthday Celebration by The Collective You."