Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift Break The Internet With Must-See Reunion Pics
By Dani Medina
July 23, 2022
Taylena is back!!!
Selena Gomez rang in her 30th birthday with none other than her best friend by her side – Taylor Swift. The birthday girl shared absolutely adorable photos on Instagram of her and Taylor at what appears to be a birthday dinner. The "Blank Space" singer threw up the three-oh in honor of Selena's 30 years on earth. More than half of those years were spent being besties with Taylor, in fact!
The post from late Friday (July 22) night caused "TAYLENA" to trend worldwide on Twitter for several hours.
Selena celebrated with Taylor at Restaurant Inn of the Seventh Ray. in Topanga before heading off to Nobu, according to Just Jared.
She also opened up to the Hollywood Reporter about how he feels about being a year older. "I am happy getting older. I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff — I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore," she said.
Not only did the Only Murders in the Building star celebrate her birthday with Taylor, but she also spent her birthday singing her songs. "22" was the sing-along session that made it onto social media. Watch it below:
Selena Gomez singing along to “22” by Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/o80HkzWCSa— Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) July 22, 2022
We would be remiss if we didn't mention that Taylor was literally just in London surprising HAIM fans on stage at a concert at the O2 Arena. Traveling across the pond for a birthday?! That's the ultimate bestie move!
Happy birthday, Selena! ❤️