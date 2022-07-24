Ever since Stranger Things aired its fourth season, there have been a number of covers of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," but nothing quite like this.

YouTuber Anthony Vincent, who's known for singing songs in different styles, covered Bush's '80s classic in the style of another song that plays a big role in the show's fourth season: Metallica's "Master Of Puppets." Vincent recruited Trivium frontman Matt Heafy for additional vocals and guitar, and YouTube guitar virtuoso Steve Terreberry to execute a jaw-dropping guitar solo. The result would definitely make Eddie Munson proud. Watch the video above.

Both songs have seen an overwhelming resurgence since being synced in the show. "Master of Puppets" entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time since its release 36 years ago, and "Running Up That Hill" has broken all kinds of records. In addition to breaking three Guinness World Records, Bush also has earned at least $2.3 million in streaming royalties alone since the season premiere two months ago.

Bush was as surprised as anyone about the newfound success of her 1985 song. “It's just extraordinary. I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it’d be anything like this," she gushed in a rare interview. "It’s so exciting that it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world has gone mad.”