Kate Bush Talks 'Running Up That Hill,' 'Stranger Things' In Rare Interview

Ever since Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 hit Netflix last month, Kate Bush has seen her 1985 single "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" soar to unimaginable heights, including the top of the UK charts and No. 4 on the Billboard 100 (her first time breaking top 5 in the US). The reserved artist has reacted to the song's resurgence on her own website, and now she's speaking more on it in a rare interview.

“It's just extraordinary. I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it’d be anything like this," she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour of the song's success "It’s so exciting that it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world has gone mad.”

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special,” Bush continued.

Those who've seen the show's latest season know just how special the song is for Max Mayfield. “I think they put it in a really special place. I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way, as a kind of talisman almost really for Max. I think it’s very touching, actually," Bush gushed. "I think music is very special. It’s different from all other art forms, isn’t it, in a way? Music has a way of touching people.”

A remix of "Running Up That Hill" is featured in the trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which comes out July 1. Watch the trailer here.