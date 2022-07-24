St. Vincent Lands Week-Long Gig On Late Night TV

St. Vincent will be rocking out on television screens all next week! According to NME, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is launching a new series that will have artists take part in a weekly series of gigs on the show.

The residencies will kick off on Monday, July 25th, with St. Vincent joining Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human. After St. Vincent, the series will continue with musicians James Taylor and Joe Walsh. Deadline notes that the upcoming residences will also be the first time each artist has performed with a late-night house band. Colbert's CBS peer James Corden has also had residencies on The Late Late Show with artists like Harry Styles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran joining his house band.

The new gig comes after St. Vincent released a cover of Nine Inch Nails fan favorite "Piggy." The production and style make it so the track wouldn't sound out of place on the artist's most recent album Daddy's Home. The album won St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2021.