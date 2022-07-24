St. Vincent Lands Week-Long Gig On Late Night TV
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 24, 2022
St. Vincent will be rocking out on television screens all next week! According to NME, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is launching a new series that will have artists take part in a weekly series of gigs on the show.
The residencies will kick off on Monday, July 25th, with St. Vincent joining Jon Batiste's house band Stay Human. After St. Vincent, the series will continue with musicians James Taylor and Joe Walsh. Deadline notes that the upcoming residences will also be the first time each artist has performed with a late-night house band. Colbert's CBS peer James Corden has also had residencies on The Late Late Show with artists like Harry Styles, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran joining his house band.
The new gig comes after St. Vincent released a cover of Nine Inch Nails fan favorite "Piggy." The production and style make it so the track wouldn't sound out of place on the artist's most recent album Daddy's Home. The album won St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album in 2021.
Earlier this summer, St. Vincent was featured on the star-studded soundtrack for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru with her unique take on Lipps, Inc's 1979 classic "Funkytown." The movie is set in the 1970s making it a perfect project for St. Vincent to join in with her Daddy's Home era taking heavy influence from 1970s New York City.