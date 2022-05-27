Harry Styles & James Corden Film Impromptu Music Video At Fan's Apartment

Harry Styles and James Corden teamed up to make a new music video for a song off the new album Harry's House. In the intro to the nearly 20-minute-long feature on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the host reveals that the pair only have three hours and $300 to film a music video. There's also no location and no game plan.

The two start knocking on doors before they get to the end of the block where they're welcomed by four women. By chance, one of them just happens to be a superfan with an entire Harry Styles shrine in her bedroom. One image even shows the singer as Harry Potter. Before letting Harry come into the girl's room, Corden asks the girl, "Be honest. Are you a crazy superfan?" As she shows him more Styles and Once Direction paraphernalia Corden decides, "We need to hide all of this because I'm worried you're a psychopath."

The girls then help Corden film Styles a great bathtub scene with his iPhone as well as set their living room up to look like a house party for the song "Daylight." While everyone's hard at work, Styles reveals to the camera, "I can't stress this enough, this was all James' idea."