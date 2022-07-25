Boosie Badazz Thinks Smoking Weed Around Kids Is Like 'Spraying Hairspray'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 25, 2022
Boosie Badazz just got back on Instagram after his last three pages were deleted and he's already on the defense. The Louisiana rapper fired back at someone who criticized his parenting skills by chastising them.
On Sunday, July 24, Boosie hopped on Instagram Live on his new account to address the negative feedback about his parenting skills. The "No Juice" rapper defended his stance on smoking weed in front of his son, Tootie Raww, and compared it to people who smoke cigarettes, Black & Mild's and spray hairspray around their kids. He even shared an example of the last time he did it.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
"Yeah, I smoke around my kids," Boosie chided. "You spray hairspray around yours. And smoke cigarettes and Black & Milds."
"I was full of pills," he continued. "Let me tell you what else. I was on weed, pills, angel dust all that. Tootie came from the hospital, I had a blunt like this. He was right there. Yes, I do. I hate when people try to tell you what's going on. They turned out real nice. They're not in jail. Your son in jail. Don't tell me about my f**king children. I'm telling you."
This isn't the first time he's had to defend his parenting methods. Back in 2017, Boosie made an Instagram post dedicated to his son's 14th birthday. In the caption, he wrote that he has "💰bag for you n a bad b***h to give u some head." The post outraged some critics who called him all sorts of names for encouraging oral sex for his teenaged son. Later on, Boosie came forward and said he was just kidding.
“I ain’t gon’ go get him some head,” Boosie told TMZ following the controversy. “I ain’t gon’ bring him nobody to get him no head, but if he wanna get some head from a girl, he 14 years old, I’m cool with it.”
See more of Boosie Badazz's commentary from his recent Instagram Live session below.