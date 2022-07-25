Boosie Badazz Thinks Smoking Weed Around Kids Is Like 'Spraying Hairspray'

"Yeah, I smoke around my kids," Boosie chided. "You spray hairspray around yours. And smoke cigarettes and Black & Milds."



"I was full of pills," he continued. "Let me tell you what else. I was on weed, pills, angel dust all that. Tootie came from the hospital, I had a blunt like this. He was right there. Yes, I do. I hate when people try to tell you what's going on. They turned out real nice. They're not in jail. Your son in jail. Don't tell me about my f**king children. I'm telling you."



This isn't the first time he's had to defend his parenting methods. Back in 2017, Boosie made an Instagram post dedicated to his son's 14th birthday. In the caption, he wrote that he has "💰bag for you n a bad b***h to give u some head." The post outraged some critics who called him all sorts of names for encouraging oral sex for his teenaged son. Later on, Boosie came forward and said he was just kidding.



“I ain’t gon’ go get him some head,” Boosie told TMZ following the controversy. “I ain’t gon’ bring him nobody to get him no head, but if he wanna get some head from a girl, he 14 years old, I’m cool with it.”



