Chess-Playing Robot Goes Rogue, Breaks Child's Finger During Tournament

A chess-playing robot went rogue and broke a child's finger during a tournament in Russia last week, Moscow Chess Federation president Sergey Lazarev told TASS Russian News Agency via CNN.

"A robot broke a child's finger -- this is, of course, bad," Lazarev said.

Lazarev said the incident took place at the Moscow Chess Open last Tuesday (July 19) after the boy rushed the robot during his match.

"The robot was rented by us, it has been exhibited in many places by specialists for a long time," Lazarev added via CNN. "Apparently, the operators overlooked some flaws. The child made a move, and after that it is necessary to give time for the robot to respond, but the boy hurried, the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot."