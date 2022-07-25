'Dangerous' Heat Wave May Roast Western Washington For Days

Get those fans ready -- a record-breaking heat wave will roll into Western Washington this week and stick around for days.

KIRO 7 says the Seattle area will see a high of 86 on Monday (July 25) before things jump into the 90s for the rest of the week. The heat might break a daily record on Tuesday (July 26) with a forecasted high of 94; that would beat the previous record of 92 degrees set in 2018.

"Temperatures this high are incredibly dangerous, so I’m reminding people that planning ahead, avoiding the outdoors/long-term sun exposure, staying hydrated and checking on family (specifically the elderly) is important," Weather Anchor Frankie Katafias reports.