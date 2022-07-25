Denver Woman Says She Was Fired For Sharing Salary On TikTok

A Denver woman thought she was harmlessly talking about her salary on TikTok, but then she got punished for it, according to CBS Colorado.

Lex Larson, a 25-year-old TikTok creator, works in the tech industry and loves sharing her daily routine and what it's like in the field. One video talking about her new job and pay increase from $70,000 a year to $90,000 per year blew up, bringing in thousands of views.

"A lot of people commented saying, 'you're just bragging, you just want people to think you make a lot of money' or something like that. I was posting my salary back when I wasn't making very much at all," Larson told reporters. "I just wanted to let people know that it's doable and it's not out of reach for the average person."