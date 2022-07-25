Huge Sailfish Stabs Woman After Leaping From Florida Waters

A Maryland woman was rushed to the hospital after a large sailfish suddenly attacked her in Florida, according to WFLA.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says the July 19 incident happened about two miles offshore near Stuart. Katherine Perkins, 73, was hanging out with two men on a fishing boat when an angler onboard caught a 100-pound sailfish, deputies say. As they tried reeling in the huge catch, the fish started getting aggressive and charging at the boat, per an incident report.

That's when the sailfish leaped out of the water and stabbed the woman in the groin area, according to the sheriff's office. The men put pressure on Perkins' wound until they met responding officers at Sandsprit Park, NBC News reports. WFLA says she was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

In the incident report, Perkins told deputies she didn't have time to react because the attack happened so fast, per New York Post. No word on her condition as of Monday morning (July 25).

Experts say sailfish is one of the fastest species of fish in the world, reaching up to 68 miles per hour.

This wasn't the only time a big fish lashed out at someone in Florida. Earlier this year, a catfish dug its barb into a young boy's chest.