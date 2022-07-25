WATCH: Incorrectly Painted Street Lines Cause Confusion For Local Drivers

A California road that was recently repaved caused confusion to local drivers.

Street lines along Ladd Lane in Hollister were incorrectly painted and, instead of going in straight and vertical, instead took the form of odd shapes.

“I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, 'Woah, this is the strangest thing I’ve seen,'" said Hollister Mayor Ignacio Velazquez told KSBW in San Diego.

The mishap stemmed from the city's attempt to add a bike lane and central circles on the road in an effort to slow traffic and prohibit drivers from using the road as a drag racing strip.