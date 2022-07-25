Lady Gaga Deflects Object Thrown At Her On Stage In Freaky Viral Video

While some fans were quick to point out more logical explanations like powerful fans set up on the stage or other objects used for concerts, many were not convinced by anything rational. "I don't know," one fan commented in response to the powerful fan theory. "It doesn't appear to decelerate and twist back like a boomerang as would be expected by a strong wind. It more appears to make an abrupt stop."

Lady Gaga being rumored to have some kind of magical powers isn't exactly new. The eclectic performer has been accused of all kinds of taboo things from witchcraft to satanism. A personal favorite happened in 2012 when hotel staff claimed the singer bathed in blood as part of a satanic ritual. In reality, the staff had seen stains from the fake blood Gaga washed off after her Monster Ball tour.



The Chromatica Ball is just three shows in after being postponed twice due to covid. The stadium tour will continue on dates throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, before concluding in Miami on September 17th.