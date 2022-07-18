Lady Gaga Shares Emotional Message On First Night Of The Chromatica Ball

Lady Gaga is back! After her Chromatica Ball Tour was postponed twice, first to summer 2021, and then to summer 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gaga finally kicked off the all-stadium tour in Düsseldorf, Germany. Just hours before taking the stage on Sunday night (July 17th) Gaga went on Instagram Live to address fans after the long wait for the tour in support of her most recent album Chromatica, which was released in 2020.

"I have not been on stage since 2018 on a tour," said Gaga before laughing and adding, "You can see how nervous I am." She then went on to give details of the new tour, "The show celebrates things I have always loved like art and fashion and dance and music and technology, poetry, and the way all of those things work together." She continued, "I want to allow you all to interpret this show in the way that you want to but I will say that it really documents the many different stages and sides of grief and the manic energy of grief that I feel like I've experienced in my life."