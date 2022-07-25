'Mysterious' Rock Circles Are Popping Up In California Deserts

Experts are puzzled by rock circles that continue to be uncovered in a Southern California state park. According to KTLA, there were over 500 of these unexplained formations found at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. The circles were all discovered within a 10-mile range. Their sizes vary between 5 and 12 feet in diameter, some more clearly shaped than others.

Though the photos make it look as though someone could have recently placed the rocks in a circle, experts hypothesize that the rocks have been there for over thousands of years. Archeologists have yet to uncover a specific date. State archaeologist Hayley Elsken said that she does not think that the formations occurred naturally.

KTLA noted that California archeologist Malcolm J. Rogers found similar formations at desert parks throughout the state. Though the exact purpose for these circles remains unknown, it is assumed that Native American tribes that used to inhabit the region put them there. Rodgers has mentioned that he believes the formations to be some form of a marked sleeping space for these tribes.

The circles are rarely seen by travelers due to their remote location within the park, but officials ask that if these formations are seen, to not disturb them.