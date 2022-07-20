First Residents Move Into California Tiny Home Village

By Logan DeLoye

July 20, 2022

Photo: City Of Montebello Facebook

Montebello County recently developed a community within their community that is entirely run by local assistance programs, non profit groups, and the municipal fire department. They call it the, "Operation Stay Safe Tiny Home Community." According to KTLA, the community exists for unhoused citizens of the county to have a safe place to stay while they get on their feet.

The community is made up of 30 tiny house units that are just under 65 square feet. Each unit includes power outlets, shelves, air conditioning and heating, a bed, and a door that is able to be locked. There is 24/7 security, and residents have access to a laundry facility, restroom, and shower. KTLA mentioned that this project gives unhoused community members the chance to obtain mail services, apply to jobs, and research healthcare solutions.

They are also provided with resources that allow them to put effort into finding permanent housing. Free meals are given to the tiny house residents through a local nonprofit, and there is a separate space for pets to roam around the village.

The tiny homes are available to members of the unhoused community after they undergo a screening process. Residents are permitted to stay in the units for up to 90 days while they progress towards future employment, health, and housing opportunities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.