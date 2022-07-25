NFL Announces New Subscription Streaming Service

The National Football League announced its own new subscription service, NFL+, on Monday (July 25).

The subscription service, which will cost $4.99 monthly or $39.99 annually, will offer out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season games and postseason games, as well as NFL Network and NFL Films content on-demand on streamable platforms,

"Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a news release. "The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games."

The NFL said its new NFL+ service is the latest of its direct-to-consumer offerings, which already includes its NFL Game Pass subscription service.

The NFL is offering a free seven-day trial to start, as well as a discounted fee of $29.99 per year on its website.

