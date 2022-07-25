North Carolina Officials Offer Warning After Man Falls 20 Feet At Waterfall

Officials in North Carolina are offering a warning to anyone visiting a popular waterfall destination after a visitor was seriously hurt following a fall from a ledge near the water.

According to Transylvania County Sheriff's Office Operations Captain Chase Owen, a man around 30 years old fell approximately 20 feet into shallow water while visiting a popular waterfall in Western North Carolina on Saturday (July 23), per News 13. The man's name was not released, but he was reportedly airlifted from the site and taken to Mission Hospital in Asheville with serious and possibly life-threatening injuries. As of Monday, his condition is unknown.

The man is believed to have fallen from a ledge near the side of the falls rather than from the top. Bystanders reportedly helped him get to the observation area where he was then carried by a rescue squad to an ambulance.

Wesley Kreigsman, public information officer with Transylvania County Rescue Squad, urged visitors to be cautious while at the popular spot and even encouraged them to be wary of any place in the water.

"We just want to reiterate that people need to be extremely cautious not only around the waterfalls, but any time they are in the water," said Kreigsman. "The rocks are very slick and one slip can cause serious injuries or even be fatal. We ask that visitors heed warning signs and stay in the designated recreation areas."

This is the latest incident of visitors to popular landmarks wandering from pathways and into restricted areas roped off from the public. Earlier this month, a 23-year-old tourist from the U.S. was visiting Mount Vesuvius in Italy when he fell into a crater in the volcano while trying to take a selfie.