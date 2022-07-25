Woman Firing Gun At Dallas Love Field Airport Is Shot By Police

Dallas Police responded to reports of an active shooter at a terminal in Dallas Love Field Airport. Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said that a woman was dropped off at the airport around 11 a.m. on Monday. The woman went into a restroom to change clothes before reemerging and firing shots.

NBC DFW reported that police confronted the 37-year-old woman and shot her in the lower extremities. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Garcia said, "She produced a handgun and begins firing. At this point, we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming, the most of what we’re seeing now is she was aiming at the ceiling."

According to police, "The terminal is secure." A full ground stop was put in place at the airport.

The Washington Post reported that Kara Chatterton, 20, was standing in line Monday at a Southwest ticket counter trying to book a flight. A woman was standing behind her when an employee told her she was in the wrong line.

Chatterton said that the woman was moved to a ticket counter about 30 feet away and started yelling. Chatterton said the woman was shouting, "I'm going to shoot. I have a gun." After that, a shot was fired.

The shooting took place in a nonsecure area of the airport, but all travelers had to still evacuate and be screened once again. TSA tweeted:

"Travel alert - @DallasLoveField @TSA is in the process of rescreening all travelers through airport security checkpoint. Understand that will take time, so be patient because number of passengers at checkpoint has just increased exponentially."