United Airlines Will No Longer Service This Arizona Airport

United Airlines will no longer service the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport as of October 30th. ABC 15 reported that the airport will review the situation again after six months to see if it should continue or suspend services once again.

Airport communications manager Clare Harper said:

"United informed airport officials that United is struggling each day to make tough decisions with fuel pricing, crew and aircraft shortages nationwide. United stated they are having to cut routes nationwide and in many cases, they are cutting profitable routes. We’ve reached out to United for further clarification but have not heard back."

According to Barney Helmick, Pulliam's airport director, United Airlines flights were at 90% load capacity. He said, "We will continue to stay in contact with United during 2022 in hopes we can re-establish service in 2023."

Interim Deputy City Manager Heidi Hansen said, "The load percentages are incredible, but we can't control pilot, crew, plant shortages or on time issues that are happening nationwide."

According to airport officials, Pulliam had about 105,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport in the past year.