'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery Shares New Talking Heads-Inspired Song
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 25, 2022
Joe Keery of Stranger Things fame is getting fans ready for the release of his new album under the stage name Djo. On Monday, July 25th, the multitalented artist dropped his second single, "Gloom," from the album. The track sees the singer give a frantic delivery to the fed-up lyrics, which feature some burns like, "Go f--k your mother/ Go f--k yourself," and "Your girlfriend scares me/ She's got bad breath."
The new track has been aptly called "Talking Heads-inspired," thanks to Keery's vocal style and the song's overall funk rock sound. Rolling Stone's coverage of the song compared the song to one of the Talking Heads' biggest hits "Psycho Killer."
Following the release of season 4 of Stranger Things, Keery (who portrays the beloved Steve Harrington on the show) has been busy promoting his upcoming album Decide. To announce the release of his new music, Keery invited fans to call a hotline where they got to hear a snippet of a new song as hold music.
In addition to "Gloom," Keery kicked off the new Djo era with the single "Change" which dropped in June. Decide, which is the follow-up to his debut 2019 LP Twenty Twenty, was written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with Rolling Stone Keery revealed, “I have been recording for fun, downloading music, for a really long time. And it’s something that I always wanted to do. I had a bunch of songs that were done and ready and pretty mixed, and I had a friend, this guy named Adam Thein, and me and him took the songs over the finish line. Pretty fun."
Decide is set to release on September 16th.