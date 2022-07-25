'Stranger Things' Star Joe Keery Shares New Talking Heads-Inspired Song

In addition to "Gloom," Keery kicked off the new Djo era with the single "Change" which dropped in June. Decide, which is the follow-up to his debut 2019 LP Twenty Twenty, was written and produced during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with Rolling Stone Keery revealed, “I have been recording for fun, downloading music, for a really long time. And it’s something that I always wanted to do. I had a bunch of songs that were done and ready and pretty mixed, and I had a friend, this guy named Adam Thein, and me and him took the songs over the finish line. Pretty fun."



Decide is set to release on September 16th.