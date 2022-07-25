These Are Georgia's Best 'Hidden' Vacation Spots

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.

According to Viatravelers, the best hidden vacation spots in Georgia are Lookout Mountain and Jekyll Island.

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best hidden vacation spots in Georgia:

Lookout Mountain:

"The best feature about the lookout mountain is the waterfall and small pond that seems to appear out of nowhere near the top. Along the hike up you may pass Lula Lake, which is one of the bluest lakes in the mountain range. Along this walk, there are the Fairyland Caverns, Rock City Lookout Bridge, and See Seven States Monument."

Jekyll Island:

"Jekyll Island is one of the best hidden vacation spots in the United States for a number of reasons. The island offers beautiful beaches, lush forests, and a variety of wildlife. It’s home to the Georgia Sea Turtle Center where you can learn more about the nesting cycles that occur on this legendary island."

For more information regarding the best unknown places to visit throughout the country, visit HERE.