These Are Wisconsin's Best 'Unknown' Places To Visit

There is something truly special about traveling to a new place and getting to know the location through a local perspective. Rather than hitting the usual tourist spots, it can be refreshing to dive into the culture of a region by immersing yourself in places that are less traveled. Some of the most beautiful places in the country have yet to be named as attractions. These well kept native secrets might be a long drive or a flight away, but that does not mean that they are out of reach.

According to Viatravelers, the best unknown places to visit in Wisconsin are Door County and the Apostle Islands.

Here is what Viatravelers had to say about the best unknown places to visit in Wisconsin:

Door County:

"Door County still remains one of the best hidden gems in the Midwest and is definitely one in the entire United States. This is by far of the best places to visit in Wisconsin and is known as the Cape Cod of the Midwest, this 64-mile peninsula offers stunning views of Lake Michigan."

Apostle Islands:

"When most people think of Wisconsin, they think of snow, cheese curds, and state fairs. But, Wisconsin actually has so much to offer. The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is one of 28 islands in Lake Superior off the coast of Wisconsin. The best thing about this unknown hidden gem is that it is a great treasure to visit in the summer or winter. In the summer, you can organize a water taxi, charter, or even cruise around the islands."

