This Georgia Music Festival ls One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?

Jones Around The World compiled a list of the best music festivals across the country, and Shaky Knees in Atlanta made the cut. Here's what they had to say about it:

“Drawing in nearly 40,000 attendees, Shaky Knees Festival brings a highly desired indie scene to the streets of downtown Atlanta, Georgia. In an era where most festival headliners feature a variation of EDM/DJ acts, Shaky Knees lives to show another side of modern-day music. With more than 60 bands each year Shaky Knees is a rock lover’s dream. Since its inception in 2013, Shaky Knees has featured a diverse lineup ranging from world-renowned acts to up-and-coming artists.”

