This Is The Most Famous Band From South Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:

"To determine the most famous band from every state, Insider looked at reputation, record sales, and awards. Each band was considered within its own era, so just because a band is popular now doesn't mean it's nudged out the biggest band from another decade. ... We focused mostly on the state where each band originally formed, but we also considered where their music was popularized, as well as artists' hometowns."

So what is the most famous band from South Carolina?

Hootie and the Blowfish

After forming in Columbia in the '80s, and performing under the moniker Hootie & The Blowfish starting in 1986, the band went on to become one of the biggest bands of the '90s, winning Best New Artist and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group at the 1996 Grammy Awards.

Here's what Insider had to say about the Palmetto State's most famous band:

"Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, and Jim Sonefeld formed Hootie & The Blowfish after meeting in the late 1980s at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Over the next 10 years, they attracted a following throughout the East Coast before releasing their 1994 debut album, Cracked Rear View, which sold over 16 million copies in the US."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous band from each state.