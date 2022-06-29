This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In South Carolina

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?

LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular restaurant in each state they recommend adding to your bucket list, including one fan-favorite spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafes, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is considered the "most famous"?

Husk

Located in Charleston, Husk aims to "redefine what it means to cook and eat in the South," according to its website. Husk is located at 76 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's most famous eatery:

"No barbecue for South Carolina? Surprising, sure, but not unexpected when the award-winning Husk in Charleston (now also in three other locations) is churning out new concepts and dishes every night. Expect dishes like slow-smoked pork ribs, crispy catfish and a fried cornbread panzanella on the Southern-focused menu."

