This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In South Carolina

By Sarah Tate

June 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?

LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular restaurant in each state they recommend adding to your bucket list, including one fan-favorite spot in South Carolina. According to the site:

"From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafes, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

So which restaurant in South Carolina is considered the "most famous"?

Husk

Located in Charleston, Husk aims to "redefine what it means to cook and eat in the South," according to its website. Husk is located at 76 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about South Carolina's most famous eatery:

"No barbecue for South Carolina? Surprising, sure, but not unexpected when the award-winning Husk in Charleston (now also in three other locations) is churning out new concepts and dishes every night. Expect dishes like slow-smoked pork ribs, crispy catfish and a fried cornbread panzanella on the Southern-focused menu."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous restaurant in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.