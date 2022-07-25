This Michigan Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?

Jones Around The World compiled a list of the best music festivals across the country, and Electric Forest in Rothbury, Michigan, made the cut. Here's what they had to say about the EDM festival:

Out of all the US music festivals on this list, I’d argue that Electric Forest wins for having the best venue! Tucked deep in the woods of Michigan, once a year pops up a magical land filled magical lights & lasers shining through the massive trees, epic stages with performances from world-class artists, and top-notch vibes from the loving #ForestFamily. Make sure you snag tickets to this one early, because they are certainly hard to come by! It’s one of the most highly sought after music festivals in the country, and is guaranteed to be one of the highlights of your summer!

For more information about who's playing and how to purchase tickets, check out the festival's website here.