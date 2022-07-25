This Ohio Music Festival Is One Of The Best In The US

Festivals are the all-you-can-eat buffet of the music world. The lineup features a smorgasbord of musicians and you get to see as many of them as you so desire. However, the likelihood of a festival goer experiencing that unpleasant feeling of being too full is less likely to happen at a music festival than at a buffet. In fact, festivals often leave music fanatics wanting more. If this all sounds too good to resit, might we suggest going to one of the best music festivals in the U.S., conveniently located right in your own state?

Jones Around The World compiled a list of the best music festivals across the country, and Lost Lands in Thornville, Ohio, made the cut. Here's what they had to say about the EDM festival:

“Experience Lost Lands, presented by Excision, at the beautiful Legend Valley in Thornville, OH this September! See the land before time in all its glory — dinosaurs included. The insane Lost Lands lineup is curated by Excision himself, & it’s sure to rattle the fields right down to their core. Grab your tickets and catch the top artists from the past 65 million years and join us for the filthiest 3 days of bass you have ever experienced!”

For more information about who's playing and how to purchase tickets, check out the festival's website here.