Video Shows Humpback Whale Crashing Down On Boat During 'Insane' Moment

An "insane" moment in which a humpback whale briefly submerged a boat off the Massachusetts coast was caught on camera Sunday (July 24) morning.

Footage of the encounter showing the large mammal jump out of the water and crash down on the bow of a 19-foot boat was shared with NBC Boston.

The incident took place in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth at around 10:00 a.m., according to town officials via NBC News.

“It was insane," one witness, Ryder Parkhurst, told NBC Boston. "The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Pops up, bang ... right on the bow of the guy’s boat.”

“I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” Parkhurst said. “It was nuts. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.”