Washington Is Home To 3 Of The Country's Best National Parks

National parks are home to America's most scenic natural landscapes, engaging activities, and precious wildlife. They're so popular that nearly 300 million people visited these protected areas, including national parks, monuments, and stunning byways, according to Travel + Leisure.

The website also ranked the 25 best national parks in the country based on input from their readers. All of Washington state's national parks landed on the list!

The first one landed in the Top 10: Olympic National Park!

"Social distancing has always been the name of the game at Olympic National Park," according to writers. "With nearly 1 million acres, it's a spot you can roam for days without another soul in sight."