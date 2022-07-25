Washington Is Home To 3 Of The Country's Best National Parks
By Zuri Anderson
July 25, 2022
National parks are home to America's most scenic natural landscapes, engaging activities, and precious wildlife. They're so popular that nearly 300 million people visited these protected areas, including national parks, monuments, and stunning byways, according to Travel + Leisure.
The website also ranked the 25 best national parks in the country based on input from their readers. All of Washington state's national parks landed on the list!
The first one landed in the Top 10: Olympic National Park!
"Social distancing has always been the name of the game at Olympic National Park," according to writers. "With nearly 1 million acres, it's a spot you can roam for days without another soul in sight."
Mount Rainier National Park was the second one on the list, claiming the No. 17 spot:
"If you love your national parks with a side of danger, Rainier is for you. At the center of it all is Mount Rainier, a still-active volcano. But don't let that fool you — this park also comes with plentiful wildflower meadows and colorful treetops to remind you of Mother Nature's softer side."
Last, and certainly not least, is the North Cascades National Park at No.22:
"North Cascades National Park is the spot to be if you need your parks packed with a variety of views and ecosystems. Find mountains, emerald-green lakes, meadows, and forests all in one spot."
Click HERE to check out Travel + Leisure's full list.