Woman Shot After Breaking Into Seattle Apartment, Releasing 3 Dogs

A woman was reportedly shot after she broke into a Seattle apartment and released three dogs inside the unit, KOMO reports.

The wild incident went down Friday night (July 22) at an apartment building in the 1000 block of University Street, according to the Seattle Police Department on Saturday (July 23). A woman called 911 to report she was bitten by a dog while checking to see if a friend's dog was barking downstairs. By the time police arrived, the dogs went back to their apartment unit. On top of that, cops say they couldn't contact neither the dogs' owner or the woman.

The 50-year-old building manager told officers, however, that there was a "long-term guest" living next to the dogs' apartment causing problems with other residents. He even says she regularly tries getting into other tenants' units.

Police left the property but got another call a few minutes later over a shooting at the apartment. Authorities say they found a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound near her collarbone.