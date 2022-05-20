California Woman Attacked By 7 Dogs

By Logan DeLoye

May 20, 2022

Photo: NewsWeek

A California woman, whose identity has not been released to the public, was attacked by seven dogs early this morning and was unable to fight them off. According to KTLA, the woman was found face down in the dirt, and her body was covered in blood. A man who identifies as Fred, was driving down the road near Lake Los Angeles in Northeast Antelope Valley and saw the woman on the side of the road.

“I was driving down the road and I witnessed a young lady being attacked by seven dogs,” Fred shared with KTLA.

When he arrived to the scene the dogs were still attacking the woman, so he pulled over to help her. He got out of his car and ran onto 182nd Street to get the dogs away from her. It was midnight, but Fred could see that the woman was entirely unconscious, and was very bloody.

“The dogs roam out here and attack cars and everything."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department soon arrived to help treat the victim and noted dog bites across her face and head. She was taken to the hospital and her age and condition remain unknown. KTLA mentioned that no one knew if the dogs had an owner, or if they were strays.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.